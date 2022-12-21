Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $46.11 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 596462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Specifically, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,729 shares of company stock worth $431,214 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

