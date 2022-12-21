Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

