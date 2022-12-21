onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in onsemi by 255.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

