Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.50. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,391 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.