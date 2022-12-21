Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.50. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,391 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Optical Cable Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.62.
About Optical Cable
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
