Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.49

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $25.54. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 17,092 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORRF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $269.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 22.87%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading

