Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OBNNF stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

