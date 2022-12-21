Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

OC opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

