Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.