Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,046.93

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,046.93 ($24.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,217.80 ($26.94). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,125 ($25.81), with a volume of 18,987 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,045.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,046.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,910.96.
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
