PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

