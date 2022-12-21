PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.68.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
