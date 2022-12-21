Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.91

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $17.91. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 8,204 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

