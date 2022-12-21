Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

Insider Activity

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

