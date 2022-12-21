Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.