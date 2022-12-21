Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $791.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

