Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of -0.03. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 2,004.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 388,825 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,669,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,053 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 113.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

