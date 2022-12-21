Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Performant Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of -0.03. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
