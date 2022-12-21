PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading Down 1.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. 26,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

