Piper Sandler Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $45.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEL. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of AEL opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 626,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

