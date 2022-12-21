Piper Sandler Lowers Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Inspirato Trading Down 13.4 %

Inspirato stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

