Piper Sandler Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $106.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

