Piper Sandler Raises Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $53.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Trupanion Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $137.62.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,030 over the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

