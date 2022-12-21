Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

