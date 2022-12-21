Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

