Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Workday by 118.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,834,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

WDAY stock opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.