Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

