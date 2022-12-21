Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

