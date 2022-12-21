Private Trust Co. NA Invests $89,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

