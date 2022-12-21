Private Trust Co. NA Invests $93,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Humana by 57.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 394.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Humana by 195.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,570 shares of company stock worth $20,412,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $501.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.09 and its 200-day moving average is $497.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

