Private Trust Co. NA Invests $95,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike Profile

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.03 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

