Private Trust Co. NA Invests $97,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

