Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

