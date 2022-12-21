Private Trust Co. NA Takes $91,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

