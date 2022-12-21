ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.32

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.00. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 55,045 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
ProPhase Labs Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.
Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.