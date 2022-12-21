ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.32

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as low as $10.00. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 55,045 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

