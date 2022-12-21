ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 351,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 790,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.
ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30.
