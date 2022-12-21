ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Smart Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TINT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter.

