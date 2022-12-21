ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.43

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.43 and traded as low as $48.60. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 10.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.