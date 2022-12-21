ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.24

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.24 and traded as high as $57.53. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 725,777 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 43.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 1,650.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 82.8% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $775,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

