Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

