Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

