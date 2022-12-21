Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $960.52

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.52 ($11.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,064.50 ($12.93). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($12.85), with a volume of 3,383,324 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.10) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.14) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 949.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 960.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,784.21.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

