Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.01% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.