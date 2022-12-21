Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By William Blair

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.