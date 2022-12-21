Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Decreased by Analyst

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for New Fortress Energy in a report released on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 135.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $634,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.