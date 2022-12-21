Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NFE. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NFE opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.26%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.