Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

