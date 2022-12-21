Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $261.90 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

