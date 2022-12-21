Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DRI opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.