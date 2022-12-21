Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion.

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.