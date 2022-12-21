Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

