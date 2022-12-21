QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,726 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,924.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

