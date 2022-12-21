QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.31.

QCOM opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

